ICC hands demerit points to Lord’s, Gaddafi Stadium over unsatisfactory pitches

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the pitches at England’s historic Lord’s Cricket Ground and Pakistan’s Gaddafi Stadium as unsatisfactory, awarding one demerit point to each venue.

According to the ICC, the pitch used for the Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord’s displayed excessive seam movement and inconsistent bounce. The governing body also expressed concern over the fact that 33 wickets fell within just two days of play.

Meanwhile, the pitch used for an ODI match at Gaddafi Stadium was also deemed below international standards. The match referee noted that the surface was slow and low, making batting difficult, while spinners received significant assistance from the very start of the match.

Under ICC regulations, a venue receives one demerit point for an unsatisfactory pitch. These points remain on record for five years.

The ICC has given both the Pakistan Cricket Board and the England and Wales Cricket Board 14 days to appeal the decision.

According to ICC rules, a venue accumulating six demerit points can be suspended from hosting international cricket for one year, while 12 demerit points can result in a two-year ban.

The ICC clarified that neither Lord’s nor Gaddafi Stadium had any previous demerit points on record before this ruling.