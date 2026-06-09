Security forces kill 14 terrorists in Intelligence-Based Operation in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces carried out a successful intelligence-based operation in the Naal area of District Basima, Balochistan, targeting terrorists linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan, said ISPR.

According to security sources, credible intelligence was received on 8 June 2026 regarding the presence of terrorists planning attacks on a nearby police station and banks in the area. Acting swiftly on the information, security forces launched an immediate operation to foil the planned attacks.

During the operation, the movement of terrorists was effectively tracked and engaged. After an intense exchange of fire, 14 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed, while several others sustained injuries.

Security forces also destroyed four vehicles being used by the terrorists, along with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered at the site.

In the exchange of fire, one soldier, Lance Havildar Muhammad Abbas, embraced martyrdom after fighting bravely.

Following the operation, sanitization efforts are underway to clear the area of any remaining militants. Security forces stated that the counter-terrorism campaign under the vision “Azm-e-Istehkam”, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue with full intensity to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.