Pakistan set to enter Stealth era with deal for 40 5th-Gen Chinese J-35 fighter jets

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is reportedly on course to become first international buyer of China’s 5th-Generation J-35 stealth fighter jets amid upgrades to its air power in decades.

The nuclear armed South Asian nation entered initial collaborative arrangement that may see the acquisition of up to 40 J-35 aircraft from Beijing as part of a broader defence modernisation push aimed at strengthening the aerial and strategic capabilities.

As per European Aviation Website, the deal is not limited to fighter jets alone. It is said to be part of a wider procurement package that also includes KJ-500 airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft and HQ-19 air defence systems.

The pilot training for Pakistani personnel has already begun in China, while parallel preparations are underway at home. These include ground crew familiarisation and infrastructure upgrades at selected Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases, with initial deliveries of the aircraft expected within the coming months if the process stays on track.

Developed by China’s Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, J-35 was first showcased publicly at the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow. The twin-engine stealth fighter is designed with internal weapons bays and low-observable features, drawing comparisons in layout and capability to the US F-35 Lightning II.

Technical specifications suggest aircraft is approximately 17.3 metres long, with wingspan of 11.5 metres and a maximum takeoff weight of around 28,000 kilograms. It is capable of reaching speeds close to Mach 1.8 and can carry a variety of internally stored munitions, including air-to-air, land-attack, and anti-radiation missiles.

The move is being viewed as continuation of Pakistan’s growing reliance on Chinese combat platforms, particularly J-10C fleet, which was reported to have performed strongly during the May 2025 Pak-India conflict, boosting confidence in Chinese-origin systems. The overall package is estimated to be worth several billion dollars and falls within Pakistan’s 2025–26 defence procurement priorities, which allocate approximately $2.34 billion for new military acquisitions.