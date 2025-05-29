ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force shot down multiple Indian Rafale fighter jets, writing a new chapter in history of aerial combats and now it prompted the first reaction from the French military.

A spokesperson of the French Armed Forces confirmed in a press briefing that their armed forces are closely monitoring situation and are in contact with Indian defense officials to gather accurate information.

In a statement, the French military mentioned seeking data from New Delhi to thoroughly assess the situation regarding Rafale’s performance in the recent engagement. “Many aircraft were used in recent confrontations, and several aspects remain unverified. The incident details are still uncertain,” he said.

The spokesperson added that if confirmed, this would mark the first operational loss of Rafale jets in over 20 years of service. The incident reportedly unfolded after Pakistan retaliated against Indian aggression, during which a mosque was destroyed and innocent civilians were killed. In response, Pakistan Air Force launched a counterstrike, downing multiple Indian aircraft, including Imdian prized Rafale jets.

India initially denied scale of losses, but in a later presser, a senior Indian Air Force officer—identified only as Air Marshal A—offered a cryptic acknowledgment. “Losses are part of any military engagement. I won’t go into specifics that might benefit our adversary,” he said, stopping short of a direct confirmation.

India signed a high-profile defense deal with Paris to get 36 Rafale jets, in major step to modernise its air force. The reported destruction of three of these jets raises serious questions about their battlefield survivability against Pakistan’s growing aerial defense capabilities.