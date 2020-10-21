Guardians of Velayat Sky-99: Iran kicks off large-scale aerial military exercise
Web Desk
04:58 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
Guardians of Velayat Sky-99: Iran kicks off large-scale aerial military exercise
Share

TEHRAN – Iran's Air Defense began a large-scale military exercise on Wednesday in different parts of the country, Tasnim news agency reported.

In the air defense drill, codenamed Guardians of Velayat Sky-99, units from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have participated.

According to the report, Iranian fighter jets, bombers, homegrown drones, missile systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and communication systems have been employed in the war game.

The exercise is aimed at combat preparedness and to consolidate the air defense capabilities of the Iranian armed forces in simulated real-war conditions.

The participating units will practice tactics against aerial threats in low, medium and high altitudes.

More From This Category
Twitter showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of China
01:47 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Asia suffering from worst recession in living ...
10:48 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Arab world’s modern-day cultural pioneers, ...
10:42 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
US President Trump has active bank account in ...
09:15 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
UN Rights chief dismayed at arrests of activists ...
07:41 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
‘Dirty Arabs, Go Home’ – Muslim women ...
06:28 PM | 21 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Parwaz Hai Junoon' to commercially release in China in November
01:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr