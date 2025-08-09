Alizeh Shah’s private video with ‘boyfriend’ hits social media

Actor and model Alizeh Shah remains at center of a social media storm after private clip allegedly showing her with her boyfriend surfaced online.

The viral clip shows a mysterious hand, which is believed to be her boyfriend’s and he can be seen feeding actress, stirring massive speculation and debate among social media users.

Fans who once adored her innocent ‘Dua’ character from the hit drama “Ehd-e-Wafa” are now shocked. Social media is buzzing with contrating statements, with many questioning if this is Alizeh’s new strategy to stay in the limelight.

As some shower love on 25-year-old, social media labeled her actions inappropriate. This clip also adds to the list of controversies surrounding Alizeh, who has previously faced backlash for her daring outfits and outspoken personality.