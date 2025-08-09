Alizeh Shah’s private video with ‘boyfriend’ hits social media

By News Desk
1:23 pm | Aug 9, 2025
Alizeh Shahs Private Video With Alleged Boyfriend Leaked Online

Actor and model Alizeh Shah remains at center of a social media storm after private clip allegedly showing her with her boyfriend surfaced online.

The viral clip shows a mysterious hand, which is believed to be her boyfriend’s and he can be seen feeding actress, stirring massive speculation and debate among social media users.

Fans who once adored her innocent ‘Dua’ character from the hit drama “Ehd-e-Wafa” are now shocked. Social media is buzzing with contrating statements, with many questioning if this is Alizeh’s new strategy to stay in the limelight.

As some shower love on 25-year-old, social media labeled her actions inappropriate. This clip also adds to the list of controversies surrounding Alizeh, who has previously faced backlash for her daring outfits and outspoken personality.

Earlier this year, Alizeh decided to quit social media due to ongoing online criticism. She announced her exit from Instagram, calling social media as “hell” and deleting her posts.

The bold actor revealed she has been privately struggling despite appearing strong and mentioned that she never compromised her principles despite public outrage.

Alizeh Shah accuses Munsa Malik of death threats, harassment

