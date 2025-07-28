Alizeh Shah accuses Munsa Malik of death threats, harassment

Renowned actress Alizeh Shah has claimed that fellow showbiz personality Munsa Malik is threatening her life. In a recent Instagram story, Alizeh alleged that Munsa is repeatedly calling her from unknown numbers and issuing death threats.

“She’s threatening to kill me through calls from unknown numbers,” Alizeh wrote. “If anything happens to me, know that she is responsible.”

The actress, often in the headlines for her bold statements — whether criticizing production houses or fellow actors — also revealed that Munsa Malik had previously tried to defame her three years ago. “I have earned everything with dignity and through honest means. Those who earn through dishonest ways fear neither God nor consequences,” she added.

Alizeh also shared screenshots of messages received from unknown numbers, claiming that Munsa Malik had given her number to a man in Dubai who later made inappropriate offers to her.

She further stated that Munsa Malik had previously filed a case against her but later sought to settle it through intermediaries. “If someone raises a hand against me, I will hit back. I’m not Gandhi to turn the other cheek,” Alizeh asserted. “Stand up to bullies — respond and resist.”