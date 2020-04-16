Anjuman Shaheen and Lucky Ali are not together anymore

LAHORE - Renowned Pakistani actor Anjuman and Lucky Ali have parted ways just after 11 months of marriage. The 64-year-old former Punjabi film queen has confirmed their divorce in an audio message saying that they tried hard but this relationship could not go further, so we both parted ways with mutual consent.

Now the former husband Saeed Ahmad known as Lucky also confirmed the divorce news in a video message.

Anjuman and Lucky tied the knot on June 17, 2019, in an intimate ceremony. Later, the two had publicly confirmed their wedding. Pictures from the event were then shared on social media.

