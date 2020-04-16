Anjuman Shaheen and Lucky Ali are not together anymore
Asma Malik
12:54 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Anjuman Shaheen and Lucky Ali are not together anymore
Share

LAHORE - Renowned Pakistani actor Anjuman and Lucky Ali have parted ways just after 11 months of marriage. The 64-year-old former Punjabi film queen has confirmed their divorce in an audio message saying that they tried hard but this relationship could not go further, so we both parted ways with mutual consent.

Now the former husband Saeed Ahmad known as Lucky also confirmed the divorce news in a video message.

Anjuman and Lucky tied the knot on June 17, 2019, in an intimate ceremony. Later, the two had publicly confirmed their wedding. Pictures from the event were then shared on social media.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid ...
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Frieha Altaf labels Iman Aly’s interview ‘a ...
03:04 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ...
01:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
WOAH! Saba Qamar to start her own YouTube channel
01:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Anjuman Shaheen and Lucky Ali are not together ...
12:54 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
'Farishta' is the gift for my admirers: Taher ...
12:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr