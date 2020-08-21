Shahid Afridi to restore KP public library with help of his foundation

05:16 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
A concerned Pakistani recently took to Twitter to highlight how the public library set up in Tank District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a dump site and needs to be restored for utilisation.

Cricketer Shahid Afridi took notice of the Tweet and immediately announced that his foundation will work on redeveloping the library.

"It’s heart-wrenching to see the only library in District Tank, KP, closed for over 15 years now. Youth is our future & education is paramount to their development. I will ensure restoration of this library with help of my foundation," wrote Afridi.

The public couldn’t be more grateful of the athlete for making such a thoughtful gesture!

Shahid Afridi to restore KP public library with help of his foundation
05:16 PM | 21 Aug, 2020

