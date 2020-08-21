Shahid Afridi to restore KP public library with help of his foundation
A concerned Pakistani recently took to Twitter to highlight how the public library set up in Tank District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a dump site and needs to be restored for utilisation.
Cricketer Shahid Afridi took notice of the Tweet and immediately announced that his foundation will work on redeveloping the library.
The only public library in entire District Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has turned into a garbage dump. It needs urgent restoration. pic.twitter.com/zdpoO5YVJl— Ihsan Tipu Mehsud (@IhsanTipu) August 18, 2020
"It’s heart-wrenching to see the only library in District Tank, KP, closed for over 15 years now. Youth is our future & education is paramount to their development. I will ensure restoration of this library with help of my foundation," wrote Afridi.
The public couldn’t be more grateful of the athlete for making such a thoughtful gesture!
https://twitter.com/Cricketer_47/status/1295723131353681921?s=20
Great decision ماشاءاللہ بارک اللہ— ٹویٹر کی کپتان 🇵🇰 (@Javaria_Writes) August 18, 2020
Good luck for the project ...
God bless you and your team 🇵🇰
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
