Actor Momina Iqbal's father passes away

Pakistani actor and model Momina Iqbal's father has passed away, the actor announced on Thursday.

The Grift star shared the news of her father's death in an Instagram story. "It is with great sadness that I want to inform you all that my father has passed away," she said.

She also referred to the Qur'anic verse, saying "Indeed we belong to Allah and to Him we must return." The actor also shared the details of his father's funeral which will be held in Miani Sahib graveyard in Lahore.

Momina holds deep relationship with her father and often shares posts on social media with her parents. The Lollywood star also organized a small ceremony on parents' wedding anniversary last year.

In a previous interview, Momina acknowledged her father's dedication to family, saying he takes care of every little thing of my mother and she wishes that her father also gets a son-in-law like him.