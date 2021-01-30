Kashmir Beats – Zara Noor Abbas's Marjaavan wins the internet

The Rani of Ehd-e-Wafa has emerged victorious with her sheer hard work in a short span of time. Zara Noor Abbas has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay and Qaid and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.

Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on screen, the 30-year-old charmer has now left the fans gushing over her smashing music debut.

Kashmir Cooking Oil's music venture Kashmir Beats showcases the hidden singing talent of our favourite stars. Previously, Hira Mani created magic with her song Sawaari and now Zara Noor Abbas has joined the club. The Parey Hut Love star seraphic voice comes as a breath of fresh air as she sings the soulful lyrics penned by Shany Haider.

A pleasant surprise for her fans. the Zebaish star shared a glimpse of her work with her fans:

“Dedicated to all my fans.”

Earlier on Friday, Zara shared photos from the set penned a note explaining her emotions, “Massive rush of emotions. Whatever this may be, however it may be, i loved it all.”

“The process. The process is my most prized possession out of this entire experience. Everything else is secondary. I would like to thank everyone who was with me in the entirety of making of #KashmirBeats. The crew, the team, the artists, The Husband, the friends, the well-wishers, the on-lookers. Everyone. Thank you for making me try out new things. For letting me explore and like it too.”

“Without my team, I am nowhere. With this, I would like to Dedicate Friday, to all my Fans. Without you, I am Nothing. Thank you. For making me who I am today.”

Here is the video of the song:

Compliments poured in for the star as the social media went into a frenzy of her eloquent vocals.

Previously, the super talented actress enthralled her followers with her versatile resume. On the work front, Abbas will be seen in upcoming drama series Aan which is directed by Nadeem Baig.