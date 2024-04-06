Search

'Ishq Murshid' actor Dur-e-Fishan’s Umrah journey in Ramadan wins hearts

Web Desk
10:24 AM | 6 Apr, 2024
Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem recently travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.

In a new post on Instagram, the 'Ishq Murshid' star dropped pictures of herself in the holy land. Jumma Tul Wida, she wrote in a post, and shared pictures with Clock Tower in background. She also dropped a clip showing Islam’s holiest site.

Her post on social media garnered huge following as over half million users reacted to the pictures, showering love on the Lollywood star.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is raking in love for her role in the hit drama "Ishq Murshid". Her chemistry with Bilal Abbas led the soap opera to new record high ratings.

