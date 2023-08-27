Daunting, Overwhelming, Crazy: Hania Aamir gets candid about fame after 'Mere Humsafar '

Even if you're a megastar, fame comes in like a wrecking ball, and nobody knows it better than Hania Aamir!

The Pakistani actress who is acclimated to paparazzi, millions of fans, and the glitz and glam of the industry, recently revealed that her swift shot to fame after Mere Humsafar took her time to adjust with.

In a conversation on The Faiyza Beg Show, the Titli actress got candid about the overwhelmingly positive response from the audience and her overnight fame. Although Aamir has been part of the industry since 2016 with many hits under her belt, Mere Humsafar opposite Farhan Saeed proved to be her breakthrough.

Despite all the glory and glamor, Aamir stayed true to herself.

Speaking of the blockbuster drama serial, the Visaal actress said, "After Mere Humsafar, things went a little crazy... At that point, I think, in the beginning, it was a little overwhelming."

Aamir also shared how artists have to oscillate between the real and reel self, "People recognise you before, but when that kind of fame hits you, it confuses you a little bit. It's - you know - you're thankful of course, you thank God because God chose me, has blessed me with so many things and I get the respect and the love from so many people and it's super sweet but as a fragile little human it can be a little daunting in the beginning."

The cinematic masterpiece, Mere Humsafar, became an overnight sensation with its close to reality narrative and stellar performances by the cast. Produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb under the banner Six Sigma Plus, the series was directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and written by Saira Raza.

Mere Humsafar boasts an ensemble cast of Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmad, Zoya Nasir, and Omer Shahzad. The show also garnered popularity in countries such as India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the UAE.