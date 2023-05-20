Maya Ali's exudes summer vibes in latest photoshoot

Lollywood diva Maya Ali is undoubtedly the most effervescent, jovial and bubbly actress currently working in the industry.

The Mann Mayal famed actress has bagged numerous accolades and awards for her impeccable performance in pivotal roles that not only landed her among the finest talents of the Pakistani entertainment industry but also made her one of the top choices for many brands and television producers.

She recently shared stunning photos on Instagram, showcasing a photoshoot where she wore Maya Pret Official outfits. Radiating elegance, she looked mesmerizing in a mint green sleeveless lehnga kameez, adorned with delicate embroidery, paired with a baby pink dupatta.

The post went viral on the internet, with fans and admirers flooding the comment section gushing over her beauty and grace.

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga.