Will Ranveer Singh replace SRK in 'Don 3'?

Web Desk 09:05 PM | 20 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

Breaking the news in a spectacular fashion, producer Ritesh Sidhwani has recently confirmed the highly anticipated third instalment of the adrenaline-pumping thriller franchise, Don. Fans, who have been eagerly awaiting updates on the film, have been buzzing with speculation about Shah Rukh Khan's involvement in Don 3.

Entertainment Times reports that reliable sources indicate director Farhan Akhtar, along with the film's producer, is currently immersed in developing the script for this much-awaited project. However, amidst the excitement, rumours have been circulating that SRK may not be reprising his iconic role as Don in this instalment.

Fresh reports now suggest that Singh, along with a few other actors, has emerged as a top contender to step into Khan's shoes and embody the enigmatic character of Don. In an exhilarating turn of events, a trusted source revealed to Entertainment Times that Ranveer has officially secured the role of the titular character in Don 3.

After SRK's departure from the franchise, the makers of Don 3 were determined to find a suitable successor who could carry forward the legacy of Don and do justice to the iconic role. Ranveer, renowned for his charismatic performances and versatility, has been a favoured collaborator with Excel Entertainment, delivering remarkable portrayals in their successful films such as Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, as reported by News18.

It is evident that the makers have immense confidence in Ranveer's ability to step into the shoes of Don and infuse the character with a fresh perspective. According to Koimoi, a promotional video confirming the announcement has reportedly already been filmed and is being fast-tracked for release.

While the news of Khan's departure may have disappointed some fans, the revelation of Ranveer's involvement has sparked a renewed wave of excitement. Movie enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the official confirmation from the filmmakers, who are said to be planning a grand announcement to make the news public.

Interestingly, this development comes at a time when SRK and Salman Khan dedicated an entire post-credit sequence in Pathaan to emphasize how the "new boys" cannot step into their shoes. As King Khan leaves the iconic role behind, the resulting void is not only significant but also incredibly demanding.

Don 3 promises to be a captivating addition to the beloved franchise, featuring an engrossing storyline, high-octane action sequences, and thrilling twists and turns. With Ranveer potentially leading the pack, audiences can anticipate a fresh dimension to the Don series, infused with his unique style and energy.

UAE waives fines for visa violators from Sudan

09:45 PM | 20 May, 2023

