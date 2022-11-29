Bushra Ansari's mother passes away

Mehmooda Bashir Khanum, the mother of the legendary Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari passed away on Tuesday.

The Neeli Dhoop actor earlier urged fans to pray for her ailing mother, revealing that it was miserable to see her in this condition.

In a recent post on Instagram, the actor wrote, "My beautiful mother mehmooda khanam just left us..went through a long miserable time on bed..she will meet my beloved sister sumbul...alvida mere piaree ammi jan... (sic)".

Bushra's sister Sumbul Shahid also passed away last year in after a prolonged battle with the coronavirus. 

Bushra revealed that they never told mother about Sumbal's demise, saying we told her Sumbul went to San Francisco and there are no flights coming in due to the pandemic. Sharing her order, Bushra mentioned that she pretends to be Sumbal on the phone to calm her mother at times. 

More to follow...

