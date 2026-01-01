Excise and Customs come face to face over Alcohol found during raid in Karachi’s Clifton

KARACHI – A luxury bungalow became center of a dramatic showdown as Excise Department raided the property, claiming to have uncovered a massive stash of alcohol. But hours later, Customs officials arrived, saying the bungalow was actually their bonded warehouse.

What followed was a tense face-off between two government departments, each insisting the items were theirs, leaving the city stunned by the scale of the discovery, and the bureaucratic battle that erupted over it.

A massive raid at luxury Clifton bungalow turned chaotic as Excise and Customs officials clashed over a huge stash of alcohol. Excise Department claimed to have discovered a large quantity of alcohol during the operation, but moments later, Customs stormed scene, declaring the property their bonded warehouse.

Excise team found suspicious activities at the bungalow late at night, prompting the raid. Customs officials arrived five hours later, insisting the items belonged to them and that legal proceedings were already underway.

Assistant Collector Basma Jatoi confirmed that there was a misunderstanding by the Excise team and warned that an FIR could not be filed due to ongoing court cases. Meanwhile, Customs Enforcement said their rapid response prevented any unauthorized action at the site.

The standoff sparked questions about coordination between government agencies, leaving residents stunned by scale of the discovery and the bureaucratic tussle that followed.