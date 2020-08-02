PNCA announces short film contest for Pakistan's Independence Day
Web Desk
02:56 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
PNCA announces short film contest for Pakistan's Independence Day
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced a short film competition based on the theme 'Promoting Pakistani Culture" in connection with the country's 74th Independence Day.

The top three shortlisted clips or videos will be awarded cash prize by PNCA, the Radio Pakistan reported. They will also be uploaded on council's official Facebook page on August 14th, it added.

The content must be themed based while the duration of the video must not more than 7 minutes.

Interested participants can visit the official website of PNCA where they would find more information and registration link. Last date to submit entries is 10th of the next month.

More From This Category
Eid-ul-Azha festivities, animal sacrifices ritual ...
09:52 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
KP launches economic recovery plan
09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
PTI challenged status quo from day one it came ...
08:25 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
Punjab announces to end strict lockdown imposed ...
11:51 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
Cop opens fire on culprit in Lahore jail over ...
09:35 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
NDMA chief calls for coordinated efforts to ...
09:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PNCA announces short film contest for Pakistan's Independence Day
02:56 PM | 2 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr