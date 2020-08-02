PNCA announces short film contest for Pakistan's Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced a short film competition based on the theme 'Promoting Pakistani Culture" in connection with the country's 74th Independence Day.

The top three shortlisted clips or videos will be awarded cash prize by PNCA, the Radio Pakistan reported. They will also be uploaded on council's official Facebook page on August 14th, it added.

The content must be themed based while the duration of the video must not more than 7 minutes.

Interested participants can visit the official website of PNCA where they would find more information and registration link. Last date to submit entries is 10th of the next month.