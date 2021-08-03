Mahira Khan jolts the internet with killer dance moves in saree (VIDEO)
Web Desk
04:09 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
The Bin Roye sensational couple Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan's onscreen chemistry has always delighted the fans.

Amongst Pakistan's much-adored reel couples, this is the only couple that drama buffs have seen romancing each other on the big screen and small screen. 

The superstar duo is surely a public favourite and their amazing chemistry keeps their massive fan following hooked.

This time around, a throwback video has started doing rounds on the internet where Khan and Saeed leave the fans bedazzled with their killer dance moves.

Spreading like wildfire, the short clip is from talkshow Ghabrana Mana Hai where Mahira and Humayun set the stage on fire with their breathtaking dance moves and sizzling chemistry.

Without a doubt, the following on-screen couple can easily make everyone go gaga with their intense chemistry.

On the work front, Mahira has been trending on Twitter with hashtag #WelcomeBackMahira since last night after the first episode of her drama serial "Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay" aired.

