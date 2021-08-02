Prince Charming - Mahira Khan's first look from upcoming webseries wins hearts

Web Desk
05:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Prince Charming - Mahira Khan's first look from upcoming webseries wins hearts
Share

A fan and critics’ favourite, Mahira Khan is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. 

Continuing with her streak of successful ventures, this time around the superstar will be starring in Sheheryar Munawar's directorial debut Prince Charming alongside the versatile Zahid Ahmed.

With a star-studded cast, the expectation from the project has skyrocketed. Turning to her Instagram handle, Khan gave a sneak peek as she shared the poster.

“As actors we make ourselves vulnerable to our directors, to the audiences, to the world at large.. but a lot of times we protect ourselves as well, by not fully tapping into memories or thoughts that are too dark for us to handle. I know, I do that many times to protect myself."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

“Sometimes though, you let your director tap into that vulnerable you. It’s scary but it’s also freeing. Sherry, I surrendered to your vision and I don’t regret it one bit. I am so so proud of you.. as your friend and as your actor. @sheheryarmunawar”

“Was a pleasure working with the entire team. My co-actor Zahid and the rest of the crew - pleasure! More on that later. For now.. sherrryyy, may you shine bright like a diamond, always Ameen,” she concluded.

Moreover, the director of the film Sheheryar Munawar also gave a shoutout to the cast, "sharing the poster of my first narrative(short film) as director. from penning it to calling action to working on the post, each step has been magical."

On the work front, Mahira has been trending on Twitter with hashtag #WelcomeBackMahira since last night after the first episode of her drama serial "Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay" aired.

Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan win hearts with adorable ... 02:32 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

The iconic Pakistani drama serial Humsafar catapulted Mahira and Fawad Khan to superstardom. Despite Humsafar being a ...

More From This Category
Sharmila Faruqui lashes out at Ayeza Khan’s ...
05:21 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Shahroz Sabzwari shares his two cents regarding ...
04:34 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Shilpa Shetty releases detailed statement after ...
04:08 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Pakistani actor Durdana Butt put on ventilator
03:46 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Kinza Hashmi and Sami Khan's dance video takes ...
03:05 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Afghanistan’s first gym for women opens in ...
06:41 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Prince Charming - Mahira Khan's first look from upcoming webseries wins hearts
05:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr