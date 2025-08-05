Midnight Police Raid on PTI Leader Irfan Butt’s House in Gujrat captured on Viral CCTV Footage

GUJRAT – Police crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shows no signs of slowing down as police and Elite Force personnel stormed residence of PTI leader Irfan Butt in Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat (NA-62) in the early hours of Tuesday.

Disturbing visuals of raid were shared on social media by senior PTI leader and lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha, showing cops storming Butt House, breaking down gates and barging in as if entering enemy territory.

In a social media post, he said “You can see the brutality as they are breaking into homes like it’s Narendra Modi’s residence,” Panjotha commented in a scathing post, highlighting the escalating use of force against PTI leaders and supporters.

رہنما پاکستان تحریک انصاف عرفان بٹ این اے 62 گجرات کی رہائش گاہ مالک بٹ ہاوس سراے عالمگیر پر پولیس اور ایلیٹ فورس کے اہلکاروں کا دھاوا۔۔ دروازے توڑ کر داخل ہو گئے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/AmaWX4GtwR — Irfan Butt Pti NA 62 (@Irfanbutt804) August 4, 2025

The raid comes as PTI calls for nationwide protests to mark two years since the controversial imprisonment of its founding chairman and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan. As party workers prepare for demonstrations across the country, what they are facing instead is a fresh wave of intimidation, raids, and arrests.

PTI sources claim that similar operations are being carried out at the homes of several other party members ahead of the protests, raising serious concerns about the suppression of political dissent and civil liberties.

The government has not yet issued any official statement regarding the raid on Irfan Butt’s residence. However, political analysts see it as part of a broader campaign to silence the opposition and thwart today’s planned protest movement.

With tensions running high, PTI vows to continue its struggle, calling the state actions a “desperate attempt to crush the voice of the people.”