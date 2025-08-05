FO rejects baseless allegations of Pakistani nationals’ involvement in Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims, said Foreign Office in a statement on Tuesday.

“Government of Pakistan shall take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities, and seek clarification in this regard.’

Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter, it added.

It should be noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on Monday that fighters from several countries are fighting on behalf of Russia and against Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war, and these include people from Pakistan and China.

He made the claim in a social media post on X.

“Today, I was with those defending our country in the Vovchansk direction – the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko,” he wrote.

“We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defense of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles. We also specifically addressed the issues of drone supply and deployment, recruitment, and direct funding for the brigades. Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond,” the Ukrainian president claimed.

“I presented our defenders with state awards. It is an honor for me to be here. Thank you for fighting, serving your state and the Ukrainian people, and for supporting one another,” he concluded.