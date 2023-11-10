Imran Riaz will be back in journalism in coming months: Lawyer

Imran Riaz Khan, senior journalist and renowned anchor person, will be back in journalism in the coming months, says his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq.

Speaking on a TV show, Mian Ali Ashfaq said, ‘’It has been 5 weeks since Imran Riaz came back. A private medical board has been formed for him who is looking after him.’’

He said, ‘’Imran Riaz Khan has shown a lot of improvement in these weeks and is recovering very fast.’’

He added, ‘’Imran Riaz is also undergoing regular speech therapy and has shown improvement of 40 to 50 percent. Hopefully, he will be seen back to his journalistic duties in the next one to two months.’’

The outspoken journalist and a staunch supporter of former PM Imran Khan has not been seen publicly since May. On September 25, 2023, Khan returned home safely after four and a half months, days after the Lahore High Court gave the Punjab Police IG last chance to recover the missing anchorperson.