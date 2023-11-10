  

Search

Lifestyle

Mohib Mirza clears up rumours about cheating on Aamina Sheikh before marrying Sanam Saeed

Web Desk
08:59 PM | 10 Nov, 2023
Mohib Mirza clears up rumours about cheating on Aamina Sheikh before marrying Sanam Saeed
Source: Instagram

Actor Mohib Mirza has clarified recent allegations of infidelity against him.

Responding to accusations of cheating on Aamina Sheikh with Sanam Saeed during an interview with podcast host Adnan Faisal on FHM Pakistan, Mohib confronted the questions on the issue.

In response to social media speculations, Mohib said, "Do you want me to recall the Nida Yasir story?" He emphasized that the assumption of cheating on Aamina was the root cause of the issue.

During his talk show "Knock Knock" featuring Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi as guests, Mohib shared the story of how he approached his second wife, Sanam. Having been previously married to Aamina Sheikh, Mohib tied the knot with Sanam in 2021 and made the announcement earlier this year.

Addressing the public perception that followed the talk show episode, Mohib questioned, "Who is assuming this?" and dismissed the charges emphatically, stating, "I was not married when I got involved with Sanam." He criticized those making baseless assumptions without evidence, challenging them to produce a divorce certificate or verify information on Wikipedia.

He emphasized, "My marriage had ended when I pursued Sanam," and asserted, "No one here can question this because I have my divorce deed, and I know the reality." He defended his choice to keep his marriage with Sanam private, saying, "If I don't want to announce it even now, it's my choice."

Providing details of the intimate Nikah ceremony at Sanam's house with only five guests present, Mohib remarked, "No one else has probably had a Nikah as simple as mine." He shared that their married life is going well, despite the mixed reactions from social media users, some of whom blamed him for the divorce with Aamina.

Reflecting on meeting Sanam during the 2018 TV serial Deedan, Mohib recalled expressing his feelings at the mountainside location of the series' shoot, stating, "That's where I expressed my feelings. And I can see the girl right in front of me, no need to look down," referring to Sanam's tall stature.

Mohib, who shares a daughter, Meissa, with his ex-wife Aamina, expressed his belief in second chances and living life to the fullest during a previous podcast with Munib Nawab. Regarding Sanam, he simply stated, "Sanam means beloved, and Mohib means a lover, and the rest is self-explanatory."

Currently, he is soaring high on the success of his latest Pakistani drama, Razia, which also stars Mahira Khan. 

‘Razia’: Mohib Mirza to star opposite Mahira Khan in new TV drama

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:37 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Sara Ali Khan dismisses dating rumours with Shubman Gill

07:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Deporting refugees won't address Pakistan's core problems: Sanam Saeed

11:59 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

IN PICTURES: Nawal Saeed celebrates 25th birthday with showbiz friends

12:44 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted together again amid divorce rumours

12:24 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Raj Kundra’s cryptic post triggers divorce rumours with Shilpa ...

05:02 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan perform before IND ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:31 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

Govt selects financial adviser as PIA's privatization continues

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 10 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10th November, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.4 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.75 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.84 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain under pressure in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 November 2023

On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.

In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: