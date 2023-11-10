Mohib Mirza clears up rumours about cheating on Aamina Sheikh before marrying Sanam Saeed

Actor Mohib Mirza has clarified recent allegations of infidelity against him.

Responding to accusations of cheating on Aamina Sheikh with Sanam Saeed during an interview with podcast host Adnan Faisal on FHM Pakistan, Mohib confronted the questions on the issue.

In response to social media speculations, Mohib said, "Do you want me to recall the Nida Yasir story?" He emphasized that the assumption of cheating on Aamina was the root cause of the issue.

During his talk show "Knock Knock" featuring Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi as guests, Mohib shared the story of how he approached his second wife, Sanam. Having been previously married to Aamina Sheikh, Mohib tied the knot with Sanam in 2021 and made the announcement earlier this year.

Addressing the public perception that followed the talk show episode, Mohib questioned, "Who is assuming this?" and dismissed the charges emphatically, stating, "I was not married when I got involved with Sanam." He criticized those making baseless assumptions without evidence, challenging them to produce a divorce certificate or verify information on Wikipedia.

He emphasized, "My marriage had ended when I pursued Sanam," and asserted, "No one here can question this because I have my divorce deed, and I know the reality." He defended his choice to keep his marriage with Sanam private, saying, "If I don't want to announce it even now, it's my choice."

Providing details of the intimate Nikah ceremony at Sanam's house with only five guests present, Mohib remarked, "No one else has probably had a Nikah as simple as mine." He shared that their married life is going well, despite the mixed reactions from social media users, some of whom blamed him for the divorce with Aamina.

Reflecting on meeting Sanam during the 2018 TV serial Deedan, Mohib recalled expressing his feelings at the mountainside location of the series' shoot, stating, "That's where I expressed my feelings. And I can see the girl right in front of me, no need to look down," referring to Sanam's tall stature.

Mohib, who shares a daughter, Meissa, with his ex-wife Aamina, expressed his belief in second chances and living life to the fullest during a previous podcast with Munib Nawab. Regarding Sanam, he simply stated, "Sanam means beloved, and Mohib means a lover, and the rest is self-explanatory."

Currently, he is soaring high on the success of his latest Pakistani drama, Razia, which also stars Mahira Khan.