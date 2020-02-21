Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir become co-owners of IPL Soccer team Derby Crusaders

LAHORE - Pakistan's favourite star couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly have bought an IPL soccer team Derby Crusaders along with BBC Asian Network’s Noreen Khan. The couple made the announcement on social media sharing their motive behind buying the team.

IPL Soccer is a competitive seven-a-side indoor football competition.

Here are the posts by multi-talented stars:

The teams – Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, and London – are owned by famous celebrities. Boxing legend Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom owns the London team while Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and artist Jaz Dhami are the co-owners of the Leicester Galacticos. England football great Michael Owen has been named the ambassador of this league.

The tournament is expected to start in June 2020.

