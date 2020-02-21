Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir become co-owners of IPL Soccer team Derby Crusaders
LAHORE - Pakistan's favourite star couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly have bought an IPL soccer team Derby Crusaders along with BBC Asian Network’s Noreen Khan. The couple made the announcement on social media sharing their motive behind buying the team.
IPL Soccer is a competitive seven-a-side indoor football competition.
Here are the posts by multi-talented stars:
View this post on Instagram
I've always been a huge soccer fan so naturally I'm thrilled to announce the fourth and final IPLSOCCER team. My team! The Derby Crusaders! I know IPLSoccer will give me the chance to better connect with my fans in the UK and I'm hopeful that I can use the experience from being part of this league to help promote soccer in Pakistan. See you at IPL. Join us in June 2020. @IPLSOCCER @sajalaly @officialnoreenkhan @themichaelowen @SanySupra @hamid.a.hussain #IPLSOCCER #AsiansInFootball #Grassroots
View this post on Instagram
📣ANNOUNCEMENT📣 As you all know I’m huge footy fan and I can finally share this news with you! Pleased to announce I’m a proud co-owner alongside @sajalaly and @ahadrazamir of the fourth and final IPLSOCCER team!! We’re team Derby Crusaders and it’s all happening here in June 2020! ⚽️ @IPLSOCCER @Sajalaly @ahadrazamir @themichaelowen @SanySupra #IPLSOCCER #AsiansInFootball
View this post on Instagram
. Feeling proud to announce Derby Crusaders- the fourth and final IPLSOCCER team with Ahad Raza Mir, and Noreen Khan named as my co-owners. I've always been wanting to promote and support sports for girls in Pakistan. This is my first step in doing so. Join us in June 2020. @IPLSOCCERUK @Ahadrazamir @officialnoreenkhan @themichaelowen @SanySupra @hamid.a.hussain #iplsoccer
The teams – Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, and London – are owned by famous celebrities. Boxing legend Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom owns the London team while Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and artist Jaz Dhami are the co-owners of the Leicester Galacticos. England football great Michael Owen has been named the ambassador of this league.
The tournament is expected to start in June 2020.
