Aima Baig shares her experience of attending Chris Brown’s concert

KARACHI – Aima Baig, popular Pakistani singer known for her chart-topping hits, has been in the headlines with her striking fashion sense and impeccable singing.

This time around, the Pakistani pop singer has shared her experience of attending a concert of popular American singer Chris Brown in London.

She shared a slew of photos and videos of enjoying the event along with her friends while the “Under the Influence” singer performing on the stage. Baig said she attended the event before the month of Ramadan.

“So before Ramadan, i went to london to attend Chris Brown’s concert. It was always on my bucket list to hear him sing live, i grew up listening to his music so it was def[initely] a magical experience and of course super grateful for the company i had, Cheers to this guy for being there w me at the concert after my brother and my friend Lily ditched me last moment. Even though we both know… you aint a breezy fan AT ALL. Lol”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

“Long story short, we were all ‘UNDER THE INFLUENCE’” she added.

On the work front, Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their latest song "Washmallay".