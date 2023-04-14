Aima Baig recounts being asked out by a 72-year-old man

Pakistani singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber-stylish looks.

During a recent podcast interview with YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, the Pakistani pop singer shared some interesting stories about her life, including a funny incident where she was asked out on a date by a 72-year-old man in Ohio.

According to the 28-year-old singer, she received a call from the man who mistakenly thought she was living in Ohio at the time. He offered her pineapple pancakes for breakfast. Although she had never tried them before, she was intrigued by his persistent request for a pineapple pancake date.

Aside from her amusing anecdote, she opened up about her past experiences, revealing that she worked at a call centre when she was just 16 years old to earn extra money. During her time in the United States, she even sold cable connections to people.

Despite these humble beginnings, Baig went on to achieve great success in the entertainment industry. She started her career with the comedy show Mazaaq Raat and has since become one of the most beloved singers in Pakistan, known for her powerful voice in OSTs and films. Her concerts are always sold out, and she has truly come a long way since her early days in the industry.

During the interview, she shared some personal news with her fans, revealing that she had to leave a role in the Mahira Khan production series Barwaan Khiladi due to a health condition. While this was something she had kept private, Mahira Khan was one of the few people in the industry who knew about her situation.

On the work front, Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their latest song "Washmallay".