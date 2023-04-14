Search

Lifestyle

Aima Baig recounts being asked out by a 72-year-old man

Web Desk 10:46 PM | 14 Apr, 2023
Aima Baig recounts being asked out by a 72-year-old man
Source: Instagram

Pakistani singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber-stylish looks.

During a recent podcast interview with YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, the Pakistani pop singer shared some interesting stories about her life, including a funny incident where she was asked out on a date by a 72-year-old man in Ohio.

According to the 28-year-old singer, she received a call from the man who mistakenly thought she was living in Ohio at the time. He offered her pineapple pancakes for breakfast. Although she had never tried them before, she was intrigued by his persistent request for a pineapple pancake date.

Aside from her amusing anecdote, she opened up about her past experiences, revealing that she worked at a call centre when she was just 16 years old to earn extra money. During her time in the United States, she even sold cable connections to people.

Despite these humble beginnings, Baig went on to achieve great success in the entertainment industry. She started her career with the comedy show Mazaaq Raat and has since become one of the most beloved singers in Pakistan, known for her powerful voice in OSTs and films. Her concerts are always sold out, and she has truly come a long way since her early days in the industry.

During the interview, she shared some personal news with her fans, revealing that she had to leave a role in the Mahira Khan production series Barwaan Khiladi due to a health condition. While this was something she had kept private, Mahira Khan was one of the few people in the industry who knew about her situation.

On the work front, Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their latest song "Washmallay".

Aima Baig opens up about her critical health issue

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Aima Baig opens up about her critical health issue

10:21 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Australian man's widest wig sets new Guinness World Record

01:17 PM | 5 Apr, 2023

Trailer of 'Dadal' starring Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider is out now

04:28 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

21-year-old Jodhpur boy arrested for hurling death threats at Salman Khan

12:02 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Aima Baig sings random Arijit Singh songs in viral behind the scenes video

11:51 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Urwa Hocane calls out Nadeem Baig for ‘misrepresented her publicly’

09:54 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aima Baig recounts being asked out by a 72-year-old man

10:46 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 14, 2023

08:24 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 14, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 79.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.4 77.2
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.94 769.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 215
China Yuan CNY 41.57 41.97
Danish Krone DKK 41.67 42.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.04 942.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.26 27.56
Omani Riyal OMR 744.11 752.12
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,874 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,474.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Karachi PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Islamabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Peshawar PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Quetta PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sialkot PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Attock PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujranwala PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Jehlum PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Multan PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Bahawalpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Gujrat PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nawabshah PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Chakwal PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Hyderabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Nowshehra PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Sargodha PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Faisalabad PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715
Mirpur PKR 218,700 PKR 2,715

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: