How long is Salman Khan training for The Bull? Find out!

Web Desk
11:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2024
Salman Khan

Bollywood icon Salman Khan is paving his own league with his dedication to embody his character in the latest film, The Bull. 

The Dabangg star has already started training rigourously for three and a half hours and made tweaks in his diet to match the character's physique.

According to Indian media portals, the Wanted star will be essaying the role of a paramilitary officer in The Bull. The Bull will see Khan embody the role of Indian army's brigadier Farrukh Balsara, the leader of Operation Cactus in the Maldives in 1988.

Scheduled to start principal filming in February, Vishnu Varadhan's film will depict a narrative of Operation Cactus, where the Indian armed forces played a role on November 3, 1988. During this operation, they assisted the Maldives in regaining control after a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). 

The Indian forces neutralised the mercenaries involved and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom's government within hours.

The film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and directed by Vishnu Vardhan of Shershaah. 

