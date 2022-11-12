Humayun Saeed under fire after bold scene from The Crown goes viral

LAHORE – The recently launched fifth season of Netflix’s widely popular royal drama The Crown, featuring Pakistan ace star Humayun Saeed, is making waves across the world.

Saeed has played Dr Hasnat, the late Princess Diana's rumoured beau, while Elizabteh Debicki has essayed the role of Diana in the show.

The London Nai Jaunga actor is being praised for his impeccable acting in The Crown, with some calling his performance "impressive".

Everyone's favorite Humayun Saeed is making us proud while playing best role in The crown 😍#hamayunsaeed pic.twitter.com/JmOn18Xp87 — Yumna Anwar (@Yumna_Anwar90) November 12, 2022

Outstanding performance as Doctor Hasnat Khan in The Crown season 5. Well done sir Humayun Saeed@iamhumayunsaeed ❤️ 🇵🇰 ❤️ https://t.co/VrmcmKG6xb — Muhammad Hussnain Aslam (@HussnainAslam1) November 12, 2022

Humayun saeed the pride of Pakistan is now making our country proud on international scale by making his appearance in the mega series "The Crown" season 5..@iamhumayunsaeed #humayunsaeed #TheCrown5 pic.twitter.com/t3Rr6gBeTj — J.Jummani (@Jummaniwrites) November 12, 2022

However, the 51-year-old came under the spotlight after episode 7 of the season was released in which he was spotted sharing an intimate kissing scene with Debicki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by showbizspy (@showbizspy_)

Humayun Saeed has become a trend on Twitter after the clip of the steamy scene went viral on social media, with some users lashing out at the Pakistani actor for the scene.

Those who don't know:

This is a scene from The #Crown new season -

This is Humayun Saeed kissing Lady D!ana as Dr Hasnaat..

Fatwa kab lagy ga🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8TY0vjRjWS — ‏مشك (@Mushq2020) November 11, 2022

How will our Pakistan ki moral police digest humayun Saeed kissing his co actor in @TheCrownNetflix @iamhumayunsaeed !! — 'Num Tariq (@anum_muzaffar) November 11, 2022

Humayun Saeed had a kissing scene in the crown I'm waiting for the country to burst into flames now — girl next door (@yellowdaisy1_) November 9, 2022

Diana’s friends are reported to have described Hasnat as the "love of her life" and to have spoken of her distress when he ended their relationship in June 1997. He also attended Diana's funeral ceremony as well.