Shoaib Malik finally reacts to reports of his divorce from Sania Mirza
11:22 AM | 12 Nov, 2022
LAHORE – Speculations about celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza become the talk of the town, as several publications claimed that they officially parted ways.

This is however not the first time such rumours spread, as it happened in 2012 when the duo was going through a rough patch.

Amid all the gossip, former Pakistani player Shoaib Malik cleared the air when asked about his marriage. The seasoned cricketer refrained to share details and briefly asked the interviewer to ignore the rumors.

Malik, who re-joined Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8, was in the news as a common friend makes shocking revelations about their personal life.

Earlier, reports suggest that the duo hasn't addressed the rumors due to the contracts they have signed. The couple's relationship had been strained for a long time. However, Malik and Mirza have decided to co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik even if they part ways.

Although the debate online is suggesting the duo has separated, their cryptic Instagram posts about ‘broken hearts’ and going through an ordeal have been dropping many hints.

Interestingly, Malik and Mirza are still following each other on Instagram while Sania reportedly moved to a new house in Dubai quite recently.

Earlier this week, Sania shared a post on her Instagram account in athletic attire, probably mid-jog.

The duo tied the knot on April 12, 2010 at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. The couple held their Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan.

