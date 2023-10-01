Search

LifestyleViral

Is Mahira Khan having a destination wedding in this resort town?

Web Desk
03:33 PM | 1 Oct, 2023
Mahira Khan wedding
Source: representational picture

Lollywood star Mahira Khan, some six years back, hinted at a grand destination wedding, somewhere in the north and now it’s happening.

The Raees star, whose illustrious career in showbiz speaks volumes of her talent, achieved unprecedented in her career, while her personal life is about to become ever-so-romantic as she is reportedly all set to tie the knot with “long time beau, who is noted businessman.”

While much of the most anticipated event remained under wraps, new details into the wedding of the top Pakistani actor have sufaced online. According to unverified reports, Mahira Khan is tying the knot in scenic views of Bhurban, a resort town in the country’s most visited hill station Murree.

Media reports also suggest that her destination wedding will be held at a big hotel in Bhurban which has been booked for a week's time for the events. Around 200 rooms will be booked for the big fat wedding, with each room costing somewhere between 20k-50k per night.

To avoid any privacy breach, the staffers of the largest chain of hotels are not having their phones. It said the Mehndi function was held last night and the Khan will be tying the knot today with Salim Karim.

The actor has not shared anything online, as celebs opted for private events. Destination weddings were a popular and growing trend in the world of weddings as couples were getting married in exotic or unique locations such as tropical islands, historical cities, vineyards, and resort towns. Mahira also opted all-inclusive event.

Khan was previously married to Ali Askari with whom she has a son.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:03 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Sana Khan performs her first Umrah with son

07:45 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

SRK, Zayed Khan wish fans on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

11:19 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Manish Malhotra unveils surprise element in Parineeti Chopra's ...

05:23 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

WATCH: First Look of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3'

07:30 AM | 27 Sep, 2023

WATCH — Nimra Khan, Yashma Gill take Dubai to "new heights”

08:42 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Here's an exclusive insight into Shaheen Afridi's star-studded wedding

Advertisement

Latest

03:33 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Is Mahira Khan having a destination wedding in this resort town?

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 1, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR  307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 1, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 1 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: