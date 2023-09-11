Mahira Khan is one of the most famous, successful and graceful actress of contemporary drama and film industry in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan family background

Mahira Khan was born on 10th January 1984 in Karachi to an Urdu-speaking Muhajir family of Pashtun ancestry. Her father, Hafeez Khan, was born in Delhi, British India, and migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India. She has two brothers and one sister.

Mahira Khan educational career

Mahira Khan attended Foundation Public School from where she completed her O-Levels. At the age of 17, she went to California for higher education, where she attended Santa Monica College. She then enrolled in the University of Southern California for her bachelor's degree. However, she did not complete her undergraduate degree and returned to Pakistan in 2008. During her studies in the United States, she also served as a cashier at a Rite Aid store in Los Angeles.

Mahira Khan professional career

Mahira Hafeez Khan started her career as a VJ in 2006. Khan is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic-drama Humsafar for which she received numerous accolades, including Lux Style Award for Satellite Best TV Actress and Hum Award for Best On-screen Couple with Fawad Khan.

Mahira Khan popularity in Tamasha

In recent times, Mahira Khan got extremely famous for playing her role in Tamasha (TV series), Pakistani reality TV programme Tamasha Ghar. The show was aired on ARY Digital from 20 August 2022. The difference between Tamasha Ghar reality show and Bigg Brother is engaging the celebrities as housemates, not members of the general public.

Mahira Khan Showbiz Career

Mahira Khan made her big screen debut opposite Atif Aslam in the romance Bol (2011), which earned her a Lux Style Award for Best Film Actress nomination. She made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with action-romance Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also acted in successful Pakistani films Bin Roye (2015), Ho Mann Jahaan (2015) and Superstar (2019). She made her debut as a producer with sports web series Baarwan Khiladi (2022).

Mahira Khan TV Debut

Mahira Khan’s first appearance on TV screen was in the drama Jaise Jante Nahin.

Mahira Khan net worth

Mahira Khan is considered one of the Pakistan's most popular and highest-paid actresses. Khan is considered one of the Pakistan's most popular and highest-paid actresses, with an approx net worth of USD $1 million.

Mahira Khan height and Weight

Mahira Khan is 5 feet and 4 inches in height and she has 59 kg (130 lbs.) weight.

Mahira Khan Hobbies

Mahira Khan’s Hobbies are Internet Surfing and Shopping.

PML N Senator inciting tweet about Maira Khan

Earlier in march 2023,PMLN Senator Dr Affanullah Khan tweeted about Mahira Khan and Anwar Maqsood. He remarked in his tweet with such words:

“Mahira Khan has mental health problem and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life,” the politician penned in a tweet. “Both these shameless characters are cursed by [the] public. Books can be written on Mahira Khan's character. She also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice," he added. This tweet created a stir in social media and prompted an unending debate for a long span.

Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed

Lollywood Diva Mahira Khan have been starred in a latest project named “Aaj Rung Hai” with actor Humayun Saeed. Earlier, Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed last shared screen for Romantic Drama Film “Bin Roye” as one of the successful production. Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan appeared in “Bin Roye” written by Farhat Ishtiaq. The project gained massive appreciation from the viewers who also appreciated the chemistry the two shared on screen.

Allegations on superstars Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan and other notables

Earlier, the superstars Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan and other notable showbiz stars were levelled false allegations of being “Honey trap” by fugitive military officer Major (r) Adil Raja. This news flashed heavily in social media earlier but later its magnitude was diluted automatically.

Ali Zafar’s compliments for Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar

Pakistan’s superstar Ali Zafar's has commented about Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar in terms of their acting abilities. He highlighted Saba Qamar's strength, striking intensity, and depth as an actress. He also acknowledged Mahira Khan as a superstar of the nation, emphasizing that both actresses have their own unique place in the industry.

Mahira Khan Wedding, Husband and Son details

Mahira Khan was married earlier in 2007 with Ali Askari but this wedding could not prove to be very successful and ended after divorce in 2015. She has a son from Ali Askari. Mahira Khan met Ali Askari in 2006 in Los Angeles and married him in 2007 in a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony despite Khan's father being reportedly against the marriage. They have a son who was born in 2009.

ALSO READ

Mahira Khan memorable performances

Mahira Khan appeared in the Sarmad Khoosat-directed drama serial “Humsafar”. Both the drama and Khan received positive reviews from critics. The drama series was also aired on Zindagi and was a success in India. It earned her a Lux Style Award for Satellite Best TV Actress and a Hum Award for Best Onscreen Couple.

In 2013, she played the role in Sarmad Khoosat-directed Shehr-e-Zaat. The drama earned her Best Actress Awards from Pakistan Media Awards and Hum Awards. From 2013 to 2014, she hosted TUC The Lighter Side of Life, a talk show.

In 2014, Khan starred in Mohammed Ehteshamuddin directed drama serial Sadqay Tumhare in which she played the role of Shano. The drama earned her a Lux Style Award for Best TV Actress, two Hum Awards and a Hum Award nomination.

In 2015, she starred opposite Humayun Saeed in Shahzad Kashmiri's directed film “Bin Roye”.The film earned her a Lux Style Award for Best Actress (Film), Hum Award for Best Actress, Hum Style Award for Most Stylish Actress (Film) and a Masala! Award for Best Actress.

The film was also adapted as a TV series in 2016, which earned her a Hum Award for Best Actor Female (Drama Serial) and a Hum Award nomination for Best Onscreen Couple. She played a supporting role in Sarmad Khoosat-directed biographical film Manto in 2015.

In 2016, she starred in Asim Raza-directed film Ho Mann Jahaan. The film earned her a Lux Style Award for Best Actress (Film) and a Nigar Award nomination for Best Actress.

Sparking in Bollywood Movies with Shahrukh Khan

In early 2017, Mahira Khan co-starred in Rahul Dholakia's Indian film Raees, which was her debut in the Hindi film industry. Before the release of film, 'Indian Motion Picture Producers Association' (IMPPA) and 'The Film Producers Guild of India' had decided to ban all Pakistani actors, actresses and technicians from working in India due to the tensions created after the 2016 Uri attack, until the situation was normalised. Reportedly, there were rumours that Khan's scenes would be deleted from the film or she would be replaced by another actress. Shah Rukh Khan, the lead star and co-producer of the film, said that she would not be allowed to promote the film in India. Khan repeatedly received threats from Shiv Sena, an Indian far-right political party.

ALSO READ

Mahira Khan rise after Raees

Despite the controversies, the film Raees was released in January 2017 and was a modest commercial success, earning over 3.0 billion (US$39 million) worldwide which made Khan the first Pakistani actress to join Bollywood's 100 Crore Club and become the top grossing actress in Bollywood during the first quarter of 2017. However, in December 2016, she became a victim of false news after anti-India comment emerged ahead of the release of her Bollywood debut film Raees.

Mahira Khan Successful Showbiz Journey

Mahira Khan began her singing career in 2017, when she starred as a rape victim in Shoaib Mansoor's social drama film Verna. The film received generally unfavourable reviews but her performance was praised and she earned a LUX Style Award for Best Actress in 2018.

In 2018, Mahira Khan starred in Meenu Gaur-Farjad Nabi's romantic comedy 7 Din Mohabbat, which was a commercial failure. In 2019, she made a special appearance in Asim Raza's Parey Hut Love. The same year, she starred in romantic, musical-drama film Superstar, her highest-grossing film domestically at the time.

In 2022, she starred opposite Fahad Mustafa in Nabeel Qureshi's action-comedy film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad which opened to mixed reviews from critics. She has also produced a web series titled Baarwan Khiladi, which was released in March 2022.

Mahira Khan starring in The Legend of Maula Jatt

In recent times, Mahira Khan starred in Bilal Lashari's Punjabi-language action drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan which was also starring Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik. The film released in October 2022 and was widely praised by critics. However Khan's performance was less well received, Syed Zain Raza of The Friday Times wrote as:

"One can't deny the star power of Mahira, but it would be better to say that this wasn't her film. Mukkho wasn't meant for her.”

Siham Basir of Dawn Images wrote as:

"The only downside for me was Mahira Khan's Mukkho, Her Punjabi accent needed a lot of work because her performance fell flat".

Awards and Accolades for Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan has received several distinctions and appreciation for her performances.

Khan at Vogue Beauty Awards in 2016

In 2012, Khan was named as the Most Beautiful Woman in Pakistan.

In 'Sexiest Asian Women' poll by Eastern Eye, she was listed tenth in 2015, ninth in 2016 and fifth in 2017,and ninth again in 2019.

Mahira Khan was also called Pakistan's sexiest woman.

Mahira Khan as Host

Mahira Khan also proved her mettle as Presenter and Host in mega Celebrity Shows in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan co-hosted the ceremonies of 10th Lux Style Awards in 2010, 1st Hum Awards in 2013 and 14th Lux Style Awards in 2015.

Mahira Khan as Brand Ambassador

Mahira Khan serves as an ambassador for a number of brands in Pakistan such as:

LUX

QMobile

Gai Power Wash

Huawei

Sunsilk

Veet

L'Oréal

Mahira Khan in BBC’s 100 Announced Women List

Mahira Khan was also enlisted in the BBC's 100 Women announced on 23 November 2020.

Mahira Khan Clothing Brand

Mahira Khan also launched her clothing line titled "M By Mahira" in 2023.

Mahira Khan Movies

Mahira Khan has performed exceptionally in various films. Her movies details are as follows:

Chambaili (2013)

Bin Roye, Manto (2015)

Madaran – Appeared in screen credits and song "Kya Hoga"

Ho Mann Jahaan (2016)

Raees, Verna (2017)

7 Din Mohabbat In (2018)

Parey Hut Love (2019)

Superstar (2022)

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad (2022)

The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022)

Mahira Khan best performances in Drama Series

Mahria Khan has done splendid performances in various dramas. The details are as follows:

Neeyat, Humsafar (2011)

Shehr-e-Zaat (2012)

Sadqay Tumhare (2014)

Bin Roye (2016)

Saba Shafiq – A film converted into TV drama

Main Manto (2017)

Madari – A film converted into TV drama

Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay (2021)

Razia (2023)

Churails (2020)

Shagufta

Mahira Khan Special performances & Contributions