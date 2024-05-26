Mehar Bano shares new dance video in bold dress

Mehar Bano is a super talented and beautiful Pakistani actress best known for her unique roles in drama serials like Daagh, Mor Mohal, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho and Churails.
In her latest Instagram video, Mehar Bano can be seen dancing to the song 'Can't Get Enough (feat. Iceberg Slimm)' by Raghav. She wrote, "Raghav really ushered me into womanhood as a preteen. He was my first crush."
Mehar Bano earlier drew fans' attention with a hot dance video in which she had donned an orange tube top and matching pants.
In 2021, Mehar Bano was part of ZEE5 and Zindagi’s noir anthology series, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, helmed by British-Indian director Meenu Gaur.
She said she always aspired to work in Bollywood projects but knew it would be impossible given the frosty ties between India and Pakistan over the past few years.
Mehar Bano says it is her hope that the artistic exchange between India and Pakistan resumes once again and she believes her show Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam is a step towards that direction.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
