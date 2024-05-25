Former TV host Zainab Jamil accuses husband of murder attempt

Former actress and model, well-known for her role in the popular drama "Khuda Aur Muhabbat," Zainab Jamil, has made shocking allegations, asserting that her husband was the mastermind behind the recent failed assassination attempt targeting her.

The incident unfolded when the "Aap ki Kaneez" star was viciously attacked by two masked assailants while en route to her salon in Lahore's DHA Phase IV. Sustaining severe injuries in the gun attack, Jamil disclosed from her hospital bed in Lahore that the orchestrated assault was executed by her husband, citing his ongoing threats over the past two months.

In a recorded video shared on her Instagram account, Jamil expressed her dismay over the ongoing police investigation, stressing the imminent danger to her life. Despite possessing substantial evidence, she voiced her dissatisfaction with the authorities' response and appealed to the Inspector General of Punjab for intervention and a transparent inquiry.

Following the attack, Jamil's uncle lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the initiation of a case against two unidentified assailants. Law enforcement officials disclosed the recovery of a pistol and a motorcycle from the crime scene and assured that the culprits were being pursued with the assistance of Safe City cameras.

Prior to this harrowing incident, Jamil had received murder threats and a threat letter directed at her beauty salon, signaling a premeditated assault. Despite being in a critical condition with six gunshot wounds, Jamil remained resolute in seeking justice and ensuring her safety.

Zainab Jamil, renowned for her roles in various television dramas, including "Sada Sukhi Raho," "Sasural Meri Behen Ka," and "Mannchali," had previously announced her hiatus from showbiz in December 2020. Citing a desire to lead a life in accordance with Islamic teachings, her recent ordeal has drawn widespread attention and sparked calls for a thorough investigation into the matter.