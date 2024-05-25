Former TV host Zainab Jamil injured after attempt on life in DHA Lahore

LAHORE – Former TV host and model Zainab Jamil was seriously injured after being attacked in phase IV DHA in provincial capital.
Motorbike borne assailants shot and injured Zainab, who now runs beauty salon. The victim was shifted to hospital in critical condition, and the police have filed a case against the unidentified attackers.
Cops said armed men intercepted Zainab's car in upscale society, fired multiple shots at the vehicle, and then fled. Zainab sustained six bullet wounds including one at her face.
The police found a handgun and a motorbike abandoned by the suspects on a nearby road. Investigators launched probe to track the assailants using safe city cameras, and further proceedings are underway.
The victim suspects her husband is behind the ambush. She appealed to Punjab Chief Minister to take action against the attackers, who remain at large.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
