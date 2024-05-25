Former TV host Zainab Jamil injured after attempt on life in DHA Lahore

LAHORE – Former TV host and model Zainab Jamil was seriously injured after being attacked in phase IV DHA in provincial capital.

Motorbike borne assailants shot and injured Zainab, who now runs beauty salon. The victim was shifted to hospital in critical condition, and the police have filed a case against the unidentified attackers.

Cops said armed men intercepted Zainab's car in upscale society, fired multiple shots at the vehicle, and then fled. Zainab sustained six bullet wounds including one at her face.

The police found a handgun and a motorbike abandoned by the suspects on a nearby road. Investigators launched probe to track the assailants using safe city cameras, and further proceedings are underway.

The victim suspects her husband is behind the ambush. She appealed to Punjab Chief Minister to take action against the attackers, who remain at large.