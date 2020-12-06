Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam
06:19 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam
LAHORE – Actress and model Zainab Jamil, who was famous for different role in Pakistani dramas, has announced to quit the showbiz industry to learn more about the teachings of Islam.

The 31-year-old made an announcement on her Instagram page, saying "I am proud to announce that I have quit acting and modelling."

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, she also thanked Allah Almighty for giving her "the privilege of studying Qur'an and Hadith."

"I will now live my life according to Islamic teachings and get the most out of Islam," she added.

Zainab Jameel has acted in several dramas of Geo Entertainment, like Sada Sukhi Raho, Susral Meri Bahen Ka, Manchli, Mil Ke Hum Na Milla and Aapke Kaneez.

Just last month, another model Anam Malik had said goodbye to the world of modelling for the sake of religion.

Malik said she decided to leave the world of modelling forever and live according to the teachings of Islam.

