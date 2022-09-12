Hadiqa Kiani wins hearts as she shows compassion for flood victims

Noor Fatima
10:55 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Hadiqa Kiani wins hearts as she shows compassion for flood victims
Source: Hadiqa Kiani (Instagram)
The philanthropy queen of the Pakistani showbiz industry Hadiqa Kiani is once again making headlines after she was seen comforting flood victims during relief activities in Balochistan.

It is to be noted that Kiani went above and beyond to collect donations for flood affected people. She also inaugurated a flood relief campaign to provide assistance and resources for the directly affected people.

A video showing Hona Tha Pyaar singer comforting a flood-affected woman has gone viral on social media. Kiani has been an advocate for humanitarian projects for which she garnered national and international praise and applause. 

Not only providing relief with necessities, the Aas Paas singer also had heartwarming words to provide solace.  

For the unversed, Kiani has bagged numerous awards locally and internationally. She was appointed United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador, making her the first woman in Pakistan to become a goodwill ambassador to the United Nations.

