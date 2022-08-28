Hadiqa Kiani seeks donations for flood victims under her own initiative

Unprecedented monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many local and overseas Pakistanis are joining in the government efforts to help the flood victims, Pakistani singer-songwriter Hadiqa Kiani too has initiated "Vaseela campaign" to extend as much help as possible to the flood victims.

The Boohey Barian singer is urging people to donate as much as possible. Turning to millions of her fans, she urged them to come forward and help the devastated people in this hour of need.

She stated, “It is my request to you all, step forward and help the people affected by Balochistan floods. All the details are available on my digital media as to how you can help.”

She shared a list of essential items separately on Vaseela’s Instagram page as well.

“Right now we are collecting in Lahore but we will be opening donation drop off locations in Karachi as soon as this week. Please bring supplies if you are able to help,” she wrote.

Earlier in August, Kiani started the "Vaseela-e-Raah campaign" for the flood-affected people in Balochistan. Netizens have praised Kiani for her philanthropic work and dedication.

Kiani wrote, "Mission of my campaign Vaseela-e-raah is to immediately provide camps to the the flood victims who are shelterless at the moment … this journey will take some time but we as Nation will do this together inshAllah."

Kiani is also sharing videos of her flood relief efforts. Interacting with tent manufacturers, she offered waterproof tents. Kiani was also seen making boxes of food supplies along with her family members.

Although full extent of the devastation caused by the flood is not know yet, several villages and thousands of lives have been lost. The country is facing the worst effects of monsoon rains.

On the work front, Kiani's latest song Yaad has been making headlines.

