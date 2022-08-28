TikToker Alishbah Anjum gives impromptu hairstyle tutorial

Pakistani TikTok star Alishbah Anjum is a jack of all trades.

The Instagram influencer's talent knows no boundaries as she finds herself unlocking new achievements and finding hidden talents.

The starlet, who is also seen on the ramp and in brand photoshoots, is an impromptu makeup artist with many hacks and tricks up her sleeves.

In a recent video shared by Anjum on Instagram, she was seen giving a small tutorial to her fans on how to curl hair using a hair straightening machine.

Hairstyling machines can be tricky to use whether it is designed to curl or straighten hair.

With many videos available on the internet of makeup artists and hairstylists, Anjum's effortless and time-saving tutorial using a straightening iron is receiving positive attention.

Although this trick has been making rounds for many years, the TikTok star's influence is making it easier for amateur artists to level up their game.

For the unversed, Anjum is a Faisalabad-born social media influencer who has millions of followers and also happens to be the sister of Pakistan's most followed TikTok star Jannat Mirza. Both sisters have a huge fan following.

