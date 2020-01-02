Pakistan’s first blind civil judge gets married

Blessings and wishes poured in for the happy couple
Web Desk
01:10 PM | 2 Jan, 2020
Pakistan’s first blind civil judge gets married
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan's first blind civil judge Yousuf Saleem has tied the knot. Saleem changed Pakistan’s history when he challenged the Federal Civil Services system. He was rejected for the position of a civil judge despite being the topper because of his visual impairment.

The former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar took notice of the issue and after presiding in Saleem’s favour, the 25-year-old took the oath to be sworn in as a civil judge at Punjab Judiciary Academy on June 26, 2018.

A gold medalist from Punjab University, Saleem hopes to be the Chief Justice of Pakistan one day.

Saleem hails from Lahore and is the son of a charted accountant. He has four sisters and two of them are also visually impaired. His sister Saima Saleem became the first visually impaired civil servant in 2007 while the other sister is a university lecturer.

Saleem is visually impaired by birth. He suffers from retinitis pigmentosa, which is a group of rare, genetic disorders that affect the light-sensitive parts of the eye. As a child, he could see some vague images but is now progressing towards total blindness over time.

However, the impairment did not stop Saleem from achieving academic and professional accolades. “My family, teachers and above all assistive technology enabled me to continue my studies and achieve my dream,” Saleem had shared with the media before.

Here, wishing a blessed life ahead to the couple.

More From This Category
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ...
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major ...
05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit
03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother ...
01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Hareem Shah's father seeks apology for ...
01:46 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Syra Shehroz makes first public appearance after ...
01:38 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr