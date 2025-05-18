Sarah Khan’s traditional views on gender roles spark online debate

Actor Sarah Khan has sparked an online debate with a recent interview. Known for her beauty, talented acting, and affectionate photos with husband Falak Shabir, this time Sarah made headlines not for a drama, but for her views.

In an interview with a private outlet, Sarah denied being a staunch feminist, saying she considers herself a traditional woman. According to her, men should be given the role meant for them so that women can live peacefully.

She said she is a stay-at-home woman and does not like standing in lines to pay bills, as she believes this is a man’s responsibility. Her statement, “Let men remain men, and women stay at home,” has caused a stir on social media.

While some have criticized Sarah’s views, many users have openly supported her. One user wrote, “She is representing the right values,” while another commented, “Traditional gender roles are the best.” Another added, “Islam has already given all rights to women; we don’t need Western feminism.”

Sarah Khan is set to appear in the upcoming drama Sheer alongside Danish Taimoor for the first time, and fans are eagerly awaiting it. However, her recent remarks have become a bigger topic of discussion on social media than her dramas.

While fans admire her simplicity, homely nature, and loving chemistry with Falak Shabir, they are now also expressing strong opinions about her views.