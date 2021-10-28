Momina Mustehsan leaves everyone awestruck with her melodious voice

05:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
Momina Mustehsan leaves everyone awestruck with her melodious voice
The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other as the latest duo to break the stereotypical notion is Momina Mustehsan and Hania Aamir.

The uber-talented ladies were spotted alongside Aashir Wajahat. Needless to say, the jam sessions at ace director Wajahat Rauf's house are always a treat for everyone and this time, the Baari singer was the life of the party.

Crooning the soulful lyrics of the Hona Tha Pyar from the film Bol, Momina yet again win hearts with her impeccable singing skills.

In the viral clip, Momina entertains her audience with her melodious voice while the Janaan actor surrounded by multiple friends sways to her tuneful voice.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf's 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' and the fresh on-screen pairing has the internet gushing.

