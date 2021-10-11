Hania Aamir shares the poster of her upcoming film
06:10 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
The upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do is on everyone's radar due to the star-studded cast with Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan in lead roles.

The first poster is out and needless to say, the expectation from the film have skyrocketed. The vibrant film poster promises a perfect balance of humour and light-hearted moments.

Turning to Instagram, Hania Aamir left her fans thrilled with the first poster of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ as she penned a short note to express her excitement

"So excited to finally share this with all of you! What a wonderful experience filming this beautiful project with the most amazing people! Trailer coming soon Presenting our film Parde Mein Rehne Do!"

Directed by Wajahat Rauf, the film is written by Mohsin Ali. It is being produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat. Celebrated designer Munib Nawaz has come on board as the style director.

Moreover, details about the film's release date have not been revealed but the fresh on-screen pairing has the internet gushing.

