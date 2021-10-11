PU organises awareness seminar on breast cancer 

LAHORE – Department of Public Health, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS), University of the Punjab conducted “Breast Cancer Awareness” seminar in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization.

Professor Dr Rubeena Zakar, Director, ISCS, welcomed the participants and talked about the breast cancer incidence, severity and preventive strategies. She said that many biological, environmental and behavioral factors can lead to increased risk of cancer.

“Early detection through self-examination and mammography screening and following healthy diet and exercise are the preventive measures which can decrease the risk and severity of disease,” she added.

Dr Zainab Zubair, Assistant Professor Gynae-Oncology, King Edward Medical University also joined the session as a guest speaker. Dr Zubair underlined and busted various myths related to breast cancer and also highlighted the stories of women who fought the battle of breast cancer.

Dr Barira Bashir, Consultant Plastic Surgeon discussed the facts and figure related to breast cancer in Pakistan and globally. Dr Barira Bashir also emphasised the modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors associated with breast cancer followed by a video on prevention and self-examination.

The session aimed to empower young girls that will help in minimising breast cancer driven female mortality in Pakistan by resorting to Breast Self-Examination and early detection and raising funds for Pakistan’s First dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital.