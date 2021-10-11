Celebrities mourn the death of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

The devastating news of the demise of Pakistan's notable nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has engulfed the entire nation in grief.

The Father of Pakistan's atomic weapons programme passed away in Islamabad on Sunday, at the age of 85.

Khan led the country's nuclear programme for 25 years and is hailed a national hero. Moreover, he was also awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his services to the country.

Pakistani stars poured their hearts out on social media to pay tribute to the nuclear scientist. Among them were Adnan Siddiqui, Osman Khalid Butt and many more.

We are a nuke-power today only because of AQ Khan. Forever indebted. Khuda Hafiz, Mohsin-e-Pakistan. May Allah grant you higher place in Jannah tul Firdous. Aameen???????? pic.twitter.com/XejxdFkA6K — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 10, 2021

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ May you soul rest in peace Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan sb. Your services to Pakistan will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/GM4rWkbcRI — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 10, 2021

The father of Pakistan's nuclear programme Sir Abdul Qadeer Khan is no more. Inna Lillahe wa Inna Elehe Rajeoon. Standing ovation to our hero for giving us strength and power with the grace of Almighty and his endless contributions. pic.twitter.com/9gCkjGeceI — Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) October 10, 2021

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رٰجِعونَ Saddened to hear about the loss of Dr #AbdulQadeerKhan. He was a patriot and the nation will always be indebted to him for his services to our country. pic.twitter.com/QHXKicUjLd — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 10, 2021

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Rest in peace and power, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 10, 2021

Sorry to hear about the passing of #DrAbdulQadeerKhan. Thank you for your services Sir! My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) October 10, 2021

His contributions made us stand proud and strong. We are forever indebted to you #DrAbdulQadeerKhan pic.twitter.com/UBGSwAWZEC — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) October 10, 2021

Woke up to the saddest news possible. Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who helped Pakistan become a nuclear state, who gave his life to the cause, who was amongst the most respected Pakistanis, passed away. He was the real hero, the savior of Pakistan. #DrAbdulQadeerKhan — SANA JAVED (@IamSanaJaved) October 10, 2021

Khan was laid to rest with state honour. In recognition of his outstanding services for the country, the government announced a state funeral for Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also tweeted out a message in honour of the late scientist, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr AQ Khan. He was loved by our nation because of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan, he was a national icon.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan. He was loved by our nation bec of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2021