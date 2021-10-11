Celebrities mourn the death of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
The devastating news of the demise of Pakistan's notable nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan has engulfed the entire nation in grief.

The Father of Pakistan's atomic weapons programme passed away in Islamabad on Sunday, at the age of 85.

Khan led the country's nuclear programme for 25 years and is hailed a national hero. Moreover, he was also awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his services to the country.

Pakistani stars poured their hearts out on social media to pay tribute to the nuclear scientist. Among them were Adnan Siddiqui, Osman Khalid Butt and many more.

Khan was laid to rest with state honour. In recognition of his outstanding services for the country, the government announced a state funeral for Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan also tweeted out a message in honour of the late scientist, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr AQ Khan. He was loved by our nation because of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan, he was a national icon.”

