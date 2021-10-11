NCOC issues guidelines for Rabi-ul-Awal, Eid Milad-un-Nabi

07:14 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines for holding religious events in the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar chaired NCOC meeting wherein it was decided that only government-approved rallies and events – Mehfil e Milad and Seerat-un-Nabi conferences –  will be allowed.

The top monitoring body has asked public and relevant orgnisations to strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to coronavirus during the whole month.

Religious scholars and naat reciters have been asked to get fully vaccinated before attending Rabi ul Awal events.

NCOC has suggested the government and private media houses to air the programmes related to the holy month so more people could partake in the celebrations without going to events physically.

The government has asked people hold milads and other religious events at open venue and maintain a six-feet distance in the seating arrangement.

As per the SOPs, organisers of events at mosques and other spots will ensure the thermal screening, sanitisers and hand washing facilities at every venue.

Authorities concerned have been directed to set up special camps to vaccinate people against Covid-19 on the 10th Rabi ul Awal (October 17).

The moon for the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal had been sighted in Pakistan on October 7, while the Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) will fall on October 19.

