Rabi-ul-Awal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Oct 19

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (CRHC) announced on Thursday that the crescent for the month of Rabi-ul-Awal was sighted in Pakistan, therefore, the Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday, October 19.

CRHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azam made the announcement after chairing a meeting of the moon sighting committee.

The first Rabi-ul-Awwal will be on Friday, October 7 while 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), will fall on Oct 19.

Earlier this week, the federal cabinet decided to grant remission in sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the cabinet also approved celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi with utmost reverence this year. He said Ashra-e-Rehmatul-il-Alimeen will be observed from 3rd of Rabi-ul-Awal.