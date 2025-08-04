From Billboard to Pitch — How Pepsi’s Playboard is Turning Cities into Cricket Grounds for Girls

Across Pakistan, a quiet revolution is taking shape, and it starts with a billboard.

Not just any billboard, though. Pepsi’s Playboard is no ordinary piece of advertising. It’s a bold invitation that says, “The game is yours too.”

Now live in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar., the Playboard is turning heads and turning tides. In these cities, girls are doing more than just watching from the sidelines, they’re stepping up, pulling gear straight from the billboard, and walking onto the pitch with confidence

There’s no spotlight, no stage, just girls picking up gear and playing wherever they can.

Some picked up a bat and started practicing in their driveway. Others turned an empty plot into a quick match. It’s not organized or polished, but it’s happening. What started as a simple idea is gaining momentum.

“Ab Hai Tumhari Bari” isn’t a tagline anymore. It’s what echoes when a teammate hands you the bat, a bat that finally fits, because Pepsi made sure it was there.