Gold Rates in Pakistan for today, August 5, 2025 – Full Gold Price List here

ISLAMABAD – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed surge at the start of the week and the price of 24-karat gold per tola stayed at Rs. 359,500, while rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed to Rs308,213.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Price per Tola Price per 10 Grams Karachi Rs359,500 Rs307,784 Lahore Rs359,500 Rs307,784 Islamabad Rs359,500 Rs307,784 Multan Rs359,500 Rs307,784 Peshawar Rs359,500 Rs307,784

The value of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also saw a rise, moving up to Rs. 282,529 from Rs. 282,145, reflecting a steady upward trend in the precious metal’s market.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged. Per tola silver held steady at Rs. 39,530, while 10 grams of silver continued to be traded at Rs. 3,389.

Analysts attribute the increase in gold prices to fluctuations in the international market, combined with local currency movements. Investors are closely monitoring trends as geopolitical uncertainties and economic concerns continue to influence precious metal prices globally.