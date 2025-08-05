Kashmiris’ Voices for Freedom from India echo across the world on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s civil and military leadership strongly condemned New Delhi’s continued occupation of Kashmir, on August 5 when the nation marks Youm-e-Istehsal to mark sixth anniversary of the Indian revocation of Article 370.

Six years back on this day, Indian government unilaterally abrogated Article 370 of its constitution, stripping Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status and dividing it into two union territories. The move, widely opposed in Pakistan, since become rallying point for country’s political and military leaders, who continue to call for international intervention.

Occupied Kashmir has since been under tight security control, with thousands of additional troops deployed, communications blackouts, and arrests of political leaders.

Demographic Changes in IIOJK Unacceptable: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended strong resolve that Jammu and Kashmir dispute is core priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy, urging the international community to take urgent action to halt alleged human rights violations in the region and to pressure India to reverse its unilateral actions.

“The people of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” the Prime Minister said. “India’s attempts to alter the demographic and political fabric of the region are illegal and unacceptable.”

The premier condemned India’s incarceration of key Kashmiri leaders, including Yasin Malik and Shabbir Shah, stating that such tactics have failed to suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement.

Zardari Calls for UN-Backed Resolution

President Asif Zardari, pushed for peaceful resolution based on UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He accused New Delhi of systematically trying to change region’s demographic makeup over the last six years through controversial legal measures, including the redrawing of electoral boundaries, issuance of domicile certificates to non-residents, and amendments to land ownership laws.

“These actions are designed to disenfranchise the indigenous population and must be reversed,” Zardari stated.

Pak Armed Forces reaffirm robust Support for Kashmiris

In a joint statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan’s armed forces reaffirmed their steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

The statement, endorsed by the Chief of Army Staff, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Chiefs of the Navy and Air Force, described India’s actions in Kashmir as a “blatant violation of international norms and a serious threat to regional peace.”

“The continued occupation of IIOJK and systemic human rights violations by Indian forces are deeply concerning. Durable peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolving the Kashmir dispute,” the statement read.

The military also paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and assured full support to their cause, pledging to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.